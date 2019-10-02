Local parents react to Mattel's gender-inclusive Barbie dolls

A popular toy company is launching a new line of dolls they say is free from labels.

Mattel announced it's launching a new line of dolls called "Creatable World" that is meant to be gender-inclusive.

Local parents say they're happy to see a more inclusive toy for their children to play with and say this is a positive way to break barriers.

“With the progress we're having in society, I think it's about time we have gender inclusion,” said Jessica Kannel, of Eau Claire.

Dolls come with options to change their look including accessories, clothes, and wigs to allow kids to customize their style.

“Breaking down those boundaries and making the kids feel welcome to play with whatever their heart desires can really only be positive in the end,” said Lauren Yaeger of Eau Claire.

The new line of dolls consists of six different doll kits available in a variety of skin tones.

“In a society where there’s all kinds of people, our toys should reflect that,” said Kannel.

The LGBT Community Center of the Chippewa Valley also commented on the new line of dolls.

“As the discussion and opinions regarding gender rapidly changes, the release of the gender-fluid Barbie doll gives affirmation to children who identify as nonbinary or gender-fluid,” said Breana Stanley, President of the LGBT Community Center of the Chippewa Valley. “It makes them feel safe, supported, and opens up a chance to have conversations regarding hard topics.”

