Local park trails will be closed this weekend

Lowes Creek County Park trails will be closed this weekend due to The Red Flint Firecracker mountain bike and trail races.

The event only use of the park trails will start noon this Friday until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Suggested spectator parking for this event is the Lowes Creek County Park parking lot or the Expo Center on Lorch Avenue.

According to the Eau Claire Parks & Forest Department, vehicle entrance fees into the park will be waived for racers and spectators during the event use time.

