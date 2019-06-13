Local power wheelchair soccer team headed to nationals

A power wheelchair soccer team made up of teens and adults from throughout the Chippewa Valley is heading back to nationals after a heartbreaking loss in the championship last year.

The Chippewa Valley Hooligans held its final practice tonight as they prepare to head to Fort Wayne Indiana for the national championship tournament.

While the Hooligans are edging up against some tough competition, the team says it’s ready to take it all the way once again.

“My goal is to make it in the championship. I think we can. I know we can. We have the top three scorers in the country. They're experienced, they've been playing together for 3 years now,” said Neil Shipley, Coach of the Hooligans.

“This year we're going to compete at a higher league so nationals will be fun with a lot of tough competition,” said player, Brett Boettcher.

The tournament will be held in Fort Wayne Indiana this weekend. It begins on Saturday and if the Hooligans make it to the championship, they would compete on Tuesday.