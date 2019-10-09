Local professor weighs in on military conflict between Turkey & Syria

A local professor says it's time for the United Nations to step into the increasing military conflict between Turkey and Syria.

Turkish tanks arrived at the Syrian border Wednesday and attacked Kurdish militia positions in northeast Syria.

The attacks began after U.S. troops pulled back from the area.

The assault on the Kurds - for years Washington's main allies on the ground in Syria - is potentially one of the biggest shifts in an eight-year war that's drawn in global and regional powers.

President Trump called the Turkish assault a "bad idea" and said he did not endorse it.

A political science professor at UW-Eau Claire says it should fall on the U.N. to move into a more-diplomatic role.

"The better solution is not the question of engage or not engage. The better solution is how to engage. In this way, we could use the United Nations, which was created by the United States. We could use the United Nations Security Council and use more diplomacy, but again, we need to talk about that and push that option," said UWEC Professor Ali Abootalebi.