Local program offers safe place for kids

The Lighthouse got started about 24 years ago after Joy Echavarria bought a former church building on Madison Street in Eau Claire. The Lighthouse Youth Center provides a safe haven for kids on the northern edge of downtown. Now, The center is asking for help with volunteers, building upgrades and donations.

“Back then it was kind of an interesting neighborhood,” Echavarria said. “It was not the way it was now.”

Echavarria is the founder and director of The Lighthouse Youth Center and Ministries. She said the center started after she would see young kids walking the streets in Eau Claire.

"I would see these little children by themselves with a very young sibling."

She decided to buy the building that a former church was in and start the program.

“To make a long story short, I called the place that was renting the building and said 'so how much would it be,’” Echavarria said. “The rest is kind of history.”

Now, more than 20 years later The Lighthouse is a non-profit organization serving kids ages 5-to-17. But the program is in need of help.

“Every non-profit always needs great volunteers and mentors,” Echavarria said. “I would love to have some vets or grandma grandpas to come down and share stories with these kids.”

Lighthouse board member and volunteer Lyndsay Simmons said there are several things they need.

“There are a lot of repairs around the building that need to be done. We also would like to see some upgrades to our technology,” Simmons said. “A lot of the kids are using tablets and computers at school and some even have homework they need to do online. We don't really have the means to support that.

Volunteers, like local nurse Julie Roeske, say The Lighthouse gives kids a place they can feel welcome.

“There have always been kids who have been in vulnerable situations and those are the kids we try to stand with and for,” Roeske said. “The Lighthouse provides them a place to come and be a part of a community or extended family.”

For Echavarria, the center takes some stress off of the kids.

“We have a place where the kids can come into and get a meal, they can feel safe and their supervised play so they can interact with each other,” Echavarria said.

The Lighthouse Youth Center provides services to kids for free. If you would like more information or would like to get involved, click on the link provided.