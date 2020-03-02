Local program offers support to cancer survivors

Almost everybody knows someone who's been diagnosed with cancer, and it's not always easy to know what to say or how to help.

The Survive and Thrive program at the Chippewa Falls YMCA is helping to provide support to local cancer patients and survivors, something they say is very important to their recovery.

Local cancer patients and survivors say when they first get the news of their diagnosis, it changes their life.

"My diagnosis was October 5, 2018, I was diagnosed with a tumor on my spinal column and at the same time I was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer,” says cancer survivor Larry Burish.

"8 months ago I was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer that had moved to my lungs and my liver, so I am stage four,” said Survive and Thrive participant Darsie Hartzell.

"This is my second go around with cancer,” said Patty Johnson, another program participant.

And when they get back from treatment, they say it can be lonely.

"I'd be sitting on my couch right now, looking out the window and not wanting to worry about going up to the track to walk,” Burish said.

But the program offered at the Chippewa and Eau Claire YMCAs is helping to give a mental and physical support system to those who are going through cancer.

"We've been running survive and thrive at the Chippewa falls YMCA for 5 years now, we run about 3 sessions per year,” said Survive and Thrive group leader Carrie Malicki. “We service anywhere between 22 and 26 survivors every year."

Malicki leads the program in Chippewa Falls, and has a very personal connection to the program.

"A program like Survive and Thrive or the Livestrong program at the Eau Claire YMCA which I originally went through in 2012 as a survivor, are kind of like that conduit to help you transition from a spot of treatment and saying this is my life, but how do I move forward and try to navigate this new world as a survivor,” Malicki said.

Survivors in the program say Malicki’s own experience with cancer has helped them open up about their experiences.

"When you look at somebody who is doing as well as she is, and had been through it a couple times and a lot of surgeries, it just gives you hope,” said program participant Marilyn Thoms.

As the winter program comes to an end, some people in the group can't wait to come back for more.

"I asked today, when are you having the program again because I want to come back and coming back to keep doing it just because of how positive it is,” Johnson said.

The next 10 week Survive and Thrive program at the Chippewa Falls YMCA starts April 6 and meets Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 to 10:15 a.m.

The 12 week Livestrong program at the Eau Claire YMCA starts May 12 and meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

For more information and to sign up for the program, contact either YMCA location.

