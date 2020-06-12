Local rally held in support of law enforcement

A rally billed as a show of support for law enforcement was held Friday afternoon outside the Eau Claire County government center.

The event was organized by the Eau Claire County Republican Party and officials say it was done in response for other police departments in the nation to be defunded.

This all coming less than four weeks after images came out of George Floyd dying, while in custody of now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

One counter-protester told our crew on the scene the timing of Friday’s event was , in their eyes, inappropriate.

"If I know my best friend is being attacked, calling him three weeks after the attack is not particularly useful to it,” Brian Westrate, the current treasurer of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said to WEAU on Friday. “Now is when police the police officers across this country are being attacked and, again, painted with the same brush - as if Mr. Chauvin represents the other 799,999 people. That is why we're doing it now."

In response, WEAU received comment from Eau Claire County Democratic Party chair Beverly Wickstrom.

“The timing of this rally is unfortunate,” she said. “While the Eau Claire Police force is being used as a model for other police forces seeking to reform, the reality is that we are in the midst of an epidemic of police violence against black Americans. George Floyd. Breonna Taylor. And far too many others. Anything that shifts our focus from those tragedies and the need to make significant changes so not another black American is unjustifiably killed by white police officers is a disservice to our democracy.”