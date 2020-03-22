Local restaurant offers twist to traditional service

An Eau Claire bar and restaurant is offering its customers a unique way to enjoy the food and drink's they've come to love.

Girolamo's Court 'N House Bar & Grill is a popular spot to grab a burger and brew in Eau Claire. But, according to manager Laura Girolamo, the Court 'N House is making some changes on how customer's get burgers and beer due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We changed quickly and worked through Saint Patrick's day as a take-out evening, we quickly implemented delivery, curb-side and the take-out and coming in the pick-up." she said.

'In order to keep the doors open, Court 'N House has started to offer brand new specials, as well as new menu items.

"We implemented growlers and crowlers, we can sell six-packs of beer off-sale and liquor and we just got the 'OK' to sell our Bloody Mary's as non-alcoholic in a mix take them home and add your own booze," Girolamo said. "We opened our two-for-one burgers to take out, we never do that so that was huge and all of our fish fry are changed to-go as well."

At the Court 'N House there are almost 20 beers on tap. Girolamo said the reason for the crowlers and growlers, is that some beer was tapped Monday and she did not want it to go to waste.

"We are kind of flying by the seat of our pants and if it works we will write it down and if it doesn't, we change it immediately," she said.

Girolamo said they will do whatever they can to keep providing people with the best service possible.

"Every day, we are thinking of new things to try to keep the doors open and keep people coming in for that great food they've loved," she said. "We are going to be here until we can't be."