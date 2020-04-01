Local restaurant delivers free food to community members

Loopy Kleich isn't afraid to show his pride in Chippewa Falls.

I love this community,” Loopy said. “I've left and came back a lot, but this is my home, this is, my forever home."

As the COVID-19 outbreak descends on western Wisconsin, the owner of Loopy's Bar and Grill and Loopy's High Shore Supper Club was uncertain of the future; for his restaurants, and for his community.

"I went to bed feeling sorry for myself like everyone else was and I woke up in the morning and said, we've got to do something,”Loopy said.

That something has become a mission, helping those who can't leave their home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I said we can at least get them a hot meal every once in a while,” he said.

The meals are delivered free of charge to elderly and health compromised community members.

"Anybody who needs a hot meal that can't get out of their home and elderly within a ten mile radius, give us a call, either restaurant, we'd be happy to deliver it to their doorstep and make sure they can at least get a hot meal,” Loopy said.

And after more than 20 years of business in the Chippewa Valley, Loopy says he is happy to help and his gesture isn't going unnoticed.

"We've received some nice cards, a couple nice statements thanking us on Facebook,” he said.

But Loopy says the recognition isn't why he's providing the free meals.

"I'm doing this because there is a need out there,” he said. “We want to keep people fed, we want to keep people healthy."

A need he plans to serve up for as long as it will take.

"We're going to continue doing this as long as we can keep the doors open, we're going to have those free meals for the people that need them."