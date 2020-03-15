Local restaurant group voluntarily suspends operations amid COVID-19

A local group that owns several Eau Claire restaurants has decided to temporarily shut down to combat the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter from the group they stated, "Our restaurant group has decided to voluntarily implement this suggested shutdown and will temporarily suspend operations at all locations including Mona Lisa’s, Mogie’s Pub, Stella Blues, The Livery, The Red Room and The Stone’s Throw through March 29, 2020."

They continue by saying, "While we understand that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our area, we feel that this temporary closing will help protect the health of our employees, our customers, our families and our community."

The voluntary shutdown comes after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s leading expert on COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, called for a 14-day shutdown of all bars and restaurants as part of an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

