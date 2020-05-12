Local restaurant offering car-hop service

Some local restaurants are getting creative in how they serve customers during the COVID-19 pandemic and one restaurant is taking its customers back in time.

"My mom and dad met at a car-hop drive-in restaurant like this,” says owner of The Classic Garage Rick Payton.

Car-hop drive in restaurants may be a thing of the past, but during the pandemic, Payton decided to pull out all the stops for his customers.

"We were fortunate enough to be able to re-open and we were looking for ways to do that kind of made sense and it just dawned on me,” he says.

The 50s themed restaurant on Third Street in Eau Claire started doing car-hop service last week with staff bringing food out for you to eat in your car.

"The state is allowing us to do it, the only thing they are asking is that everyone please stay in their cars, you can't get out and mill about and socialize,” Payton says.

And while the idea may have been born out of desperation, many people think it will catch on and continue to be popular.

"It's good to have something like this,” says customer Tom Rohrer. “We typically come, the car guys come on Wednesdays for dinner and since this virus business we haven't been able to do that."

"It is a very cool thing, I collect 50s jukeboxes and beer signs so being able to do something like this under the circumstances right now is great,” says customer Ryan Harrigan. “I think it is a great idea and I absolutely do think it will catch on."

"This could very well revolutionize the way business is done down here, it really feeds into the whole 50s era,” Payton says.

Something Payton has a personal connection to.

"My mom and dad when they met had a '58 Impala and brought it down here the other day and had lunch in it myself because it was their anniversary and it just makes you feel good about how things used to be,” he says.

The Classic Garage is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.