Local restaurants participate in meal train for healthcare workers



The French Press, a restaurant in Eau Claire, is participating in a meal train to help feed healthcare workers.

“We are part of this community, we always have been, and it's just a way that we can work together,” says Kris Tollefson, Co-Owner of the French Press.

The meal train started with Karen Biel, who was inspired by other people's creative ideas to thank healthcare workers. She reached out to The French Press to work together to help support health professionals.

“I just wanted to do something to give them a little thanks for what they're doing,” says Biel.

Restaurants each take a day to participate, and the community contributes the meals.

“If you want to contribute, each restaurant will have a day where they're feeding a different hospital, you just need to make a phone call, go to their website, find out which restaurant is that's feeding the hospital that day, you make a phone call to the restaurant, order how many meals you want to order, pay for it over the phone, hang up, and enjoy your day, we will take care of it after that,” explains Tollefson.

The meals are then delivered by volunteers to local hospitals.

“It helps the workers, it helps the restaurants that also need it, because as you know we've been shut down for two months, it's just a good thing,” she says.

And the hospitals appreciate the effort.

“The meals have added so much cheer for our staff and we wish people could see the smiles and the gratitude, with everyone who's been impacted,” says Sara Carstens, R.N., Mayo Clinic’s Director of Community Engagement and Wellness.

To find the calendar of restaurants, click here.