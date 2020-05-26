Local salons open doors for clients once again

If you're in need of a haircut or a color, we've got some good news for you.

Salons spent the last few weeks sharpening their scissors in preparation for a re-opening. Some are now facing a good problem for a small business to have, a high volume of customers. Pink Orchid Salon in Eau Claire has been open since last Monday. Owner Amy Wahl says stylists have been busy, just to keep up with clients.

“We're booking out anywhere between two weeks to a month,” Wahl says. “It's all working out, we are working extra hours and just hoping to get everyone in and see them soon.”

And clients are happy to be back in the chair.

"I was on the books, but I think we had to reschedule it three times,” says Julie Hasenberg

“It's nice to be able to come in and have somebody I trust do it instead of having my boyfriend or my sister hack at it at home,” says Jenna Mattson

Wahl says the salon is offering its full range of services, but with some new rules.

“We are asking people to wait in their cars, text us when they get here,” Wahl says. “We do not have a waiting area, so we are able to make sure our stations are ready and disinfected. so then we can seat them right in the chair.”

Although getting a haircut is a small thing, clients say it brings a sense of normalcy that has been missing for weeks and it gives a boost to small businesses.

“Some are struggling, some haven't opened,” says Hasenberg. “They need us, they need us.”

"I feel like the small businesses have really taken a big hit during this whole thing,” says Mattson. “It is important to do the whole social distancing, but to be able to get people back working and doing the things they are passionate about and bring in income is really wonderful.”

