Local school creates ornaments for National Christmas Tree celebration in D.C.

Red Creek Elementary School in Black River Falls is one of 56 schools across the country, and the only one in Wisconsin, that was picked to help create unique Christmas tree ornaments for the 2019 National Christmas Tree display in Washington D.C.

These handcrafted ornaments will hang on 56 smaller trees that surround the National Christmas Tree. The trees are decorated with ornaments created by students in each state, territory and the District of Columbia.

The project was led the school's art teacher Mrs. Dahl and her student teacher.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Dahl. “I love my job, but this is just one of the perks of my job that I get to show off the kid’s work.”

The school was picked to participate because of Dahl's involvement with the Department of Public Instruction.

Students from all different grade levels helped create a unique piece for the 24 ornaments. Each ornament has 6 sides, incorporating all things Wisconsin.

"Being a student teacher and then getting the opportunity to go on behalf of the school district and represent art and all we've done is kind of the icing on the cake," said student teacher, Renee Gavigan.

Staff and students say they're excited to have their artwork displayed on a national platform.

Principal Laura Simonson says typically middle school and high school students get to participate, so this year was extra special to have elementary-aged students participate.

“For her to take our small school and celebrate it in such a national way is super exciting,” said Simonson.

The ornaments are ready to be shipped off to D.C. to take part in a tree lighting ceremony by President Trump and his family in December.

