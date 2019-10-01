Local school district saves over $350,000 each year on energy costs

A 2018 study conducted by Focus On Energy found that Wisconsin public schools have seen a 23% drop in energy use.

The La Crosse School District participated in the study and has saved over $350,000 each year on energy costs since 2012.

The school district places an importance on being environmentally friendly for multiple reasons.

"Every bit of money that we save on energy costs is able to go back into the classroom," said Mike Freybler, the energy and transportation manager for the La Crosse School District. "Not just that it’s good for the environment and good for the earth itself, but it just helps us out being able to put that money into other things other than energy."

Since 2002, the La Crosse School District says they have avoided over $10 million in energy costs.

The La Crosse School District recently changed all the lighting to LED at State Road Elementary, but they say those changes are just the beginning.

"What I am hoping to do next is probably gymnasiums in our high schools, we haven’t had a chance to do them," Freybler said. "They seem to be on from six o’clock in the morning until ten o’clock at night or later."

Focus On Energy knows some schools can't afford new equipment, but they say those schools can still save money.

"If you review your energy usage you actually, just by reviewing it not by installing new equipment, you can save about three percent on your energy bills," said Heather Feigum of Focus On Energy.

This is not the first project that the School District of La Crosse and Focus On Energy have worked together on.

"[They have done] the behavioral initiative, the deet initiative, and a lot of different upgrades, so they are very committed to energy efficiency and sustainability in their district," Feigum said.

While the district recently spent $130,000 of grants replacing the lights at State Road Elementary, they also have improved other areas of schools in the past.

"In 2009 we went to Public Referendum and we actually replaced heating and air conditioning systems through almost all of our buildings, all except four of our buildings," said Freybler.

The district next wants to improve the boilers at Logan High School to be more energy efficient.