Local schools still providing meals for students

Each day the Altoona School District provides more than 1,100 meals to students. The district closed its doors after school today, a day before the governor's state-wide closure goes into effect.

Even though the school will be closed, students will still be fed. There are some students who rely on school provided breakfast and lunch as their only meals of the day. According to Altoona Food Service Director Bernie Allen, the district has a plan to keep providing those meals.

“We're going to take it day by day and hopefully we can feed as many people as possible,” Allen said.

A school lunch room is usually one of the loudest places in the building. Tuesday, Altoona's cafeteria was silent as students ate in their homerooms.

“We are typically a very busy food service department,” Allen said. “Typical every day we are serving 350 breakfast and 900 to 950 lunches each day.”

Altoona announced Monday that it would be closing school at the end of Tuesday. Interim Superintendent Ron Walsh said he has never seen anything like this in more than four decades in education.

“I think the only people who have probably who have been through the World Wars or the Great Depression."

Walsh said the district has had to be flexible in making a plan, due to the ever-changing recommendations from the government.

“When the governor came on Friday night, it was kind of a shock because we had thought earlier in the day that schools were going to be exempt,” Walsh said. “Then governor at 4 o'clock announced that we needed to be shut down by 5 o'clock Wednesday.”

Allen said the district’s plan will be able to change quickly, based on the number of people needing meals.

“We are going to be offering the meals, breakfast and lunch; however there are still a lot of unknowns,” Allen said. “We don't know how many families are going to need or participate.”

Starting Wednesday, lunch for the day and breakfast for the next will be available in grab-and-go bags at the Altoona High School from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

"To start out with, we’re going to be looking at offering a sandwich, a fruit or vegetable and a milk," Allen said. "Breakfast, right now would be different cereals, cereal bars, fruit and juice."

Governor Evers said schools are closed indefinitely. Both Allen and Walsh say this service will be provided until the district opens again.

“We will continue to offer this as long as people are in need, especially if we are going to be out of school,” Walsh said.

The Altoona School District will be offering these meals through the end of the week, but will not offer them during the scheduled Spring Break. After the break, however, the program will start up again.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is also offering meals to anyone younger than 18 at schools throughout the district from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., excluding the scheduled Spring Break week. To find out if your local district is offering a meal-program during the closure, contact the district office.

