Local schools under construction this summer

Several local schools will be under construction this summer.

Construction projects to take place at over half of the area's schools this summer.

The Eau Claire area school district has several projects planned for the area's schools ranging from renovations to new construction.

13 out of 22 buildings managed by the district will be affected.

Interim director of buildings and grounds at the Eau Claire area school district, Darryl Petersen, talked about some of the projects.

"Seven of the buildings are getting secure entrances completed for this year, which will put us really close to having every building done that way”, Petersen said. “We have a wide range of other projects going on from roofing projects at several of the schools, new parking lots that are getting repaved, and we have a big culinary project going on at both of the high schools."

Petersen says that there are certain projects he is excited about, especially one that will benefit the students greatly.

"From a student standpoint, the new ventilation system in the Arlington wing is a big upgrade”, he said. “That's going to better allow us to ventilate, heat, and cool those rooms. The equipment that is in there is pretty dated from back in the 60's, 50's when Arlington was built."

Petersen says that the projects are on time for completion before the end of the summer and the buildings will be ready when the students return to school.

"As of right now, all of the projects are as close to being on schedule as we could hope for”, Petersen said. “Obviously were looking at most of the deadlines are happening around that second week in august to allow some time to put everything back together."

According to school officials, the projects are going to cost around $6.5 million and are mostly funded by referendum money.

Petersen said that the projects area also on budget.

"The bids that came in from all of the contractors as of this time, at least the reports that we have, all projects seem to be coming in on what was anticipated to be the budget”, he said. “There's always things that pop up, but as of right now were holding well and everything is looking good.”

Petersen is excited to have the projects done by the end of the summer and says the students will notice a substantial positive change.