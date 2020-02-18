Local schools using smart thermometers to track illnesses

It can be all too common for kids to get sick.

"If your kids say their sick you can kind of judge, are they really sick or are they Ferris Bueller kind of sick,” said Kelly Brenny who works at Cadott Elementary and also has a child who goes there.

But it can be tricky to know where they got it from, and if they got sick from school.

The Kinsa Smart Thermometer program is helping to address these issues and more in the Cadott School District.

Parents use the thermometer at home to check their child's temperature, and then the thermometer transmits the data to the app to identify trends in the school.

"Just the app alone is nice but tying the thermometer into it has that added benefit of other parents being able to see the trends,” said School Nurse, Jessica Hager.

Cadott elementary is one of many schools around the state using the thermometers that track illnesses among grade levels.

"With the app as part of the nurse portal, I can send out messages,” Hager said. “So if I get a message that there are a couple third graders that have strep, I can send out a message to the third grade families saying hey we've got some positive diagnosis of strep, FYI."

Hager says the app has helped to revolutionize her job, mostly in the way she is able to communicate with parents.

"This is my 5th year in Cadott as the school nurse and I think this has been our most beneficial for that parent communication and education about the importance of kids staying home from school fever free for the 24 hours,” she said.

Brenny says she appreciates the new technology saying it helps them know when other kids are sick.

"It is nice because we have a direct communication with the nurse and it will upload right to the app and she can get that information and track it,” she said.

Hager says she's handed out more than 150 smart thermometers to parents at the elementary school which receives data from more than 450 kids anonymously.

Other schools that received smart thermometers last fall include Lake Holcombe, Cornell, and Gilman.

