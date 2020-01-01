Local skaters raise money humane association

The Chippewa Figure Skating Club hosted its annual Skate for a Cause performance earlier today.

The show was free but donations were accepted for the Chippewa Valley Humane Association. About 20 skaters from 5 to 17 years old performed routines they have been working on throughout the year.

Club members say it's a great opportunity to share their performances with the community

“It kind of goes between being nervous competing in front of all these people, but then it’s also nice to showcase what you have been working on in every early morning practice and late night session,” says Alena Hasbrouck.

In the past, Skate for a Cause has raised money for organizations like Ronald McDonald house. Last year the event raised about 500 dollars.