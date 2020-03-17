Local small businesses feeling impact of COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 is affecting the way many people live their lives and some local small businesses are beginning to see a change as well.

"Everything is moving so fast that we are making decisions by the hour rather than by the day right now because it is moving so fast,” said owner of Revival Records Billy Siegel.

Many are opting to stay at home or use social distancing.

"We're also just in general social distancing at home in our personal lives as well as while we're here,” said Co-owner of Tangled Up in Hue Erin Klaus.

And now small businesses are starting to see fewer people in their stores

"Over the last couple of days I would say we noticed a dramatic decrease,” Klaus Said.

The reduced foot traffic is now causing some stores to temporarily close.

"We're going to close tomorrow night (Wednesday) at 7p.m. and we'll be closed until further notice,” Siegel said.

But Siegel says although his store is temporarily closing, there will still be plenty of work to do.

“I have one full time employee so this particular job is we are very fortunate that we can kind of work from home,” he said. “We can take inventory home with us and clean, grade it, and price it. Clean the store, reorganize, and rearrange, so when we do open in a few weeks we will be refreshed and ready to go."

But Tangled Up in Hue hasn’t quite decided to close their doors just yet.

"We’re going to remain open but we have set a capacity of no more than ten patrons in our shop at any given time,” Klaus said. “Until we are told, yes you have to close; we feel there is a way we can still safely participate as long as the community also engages in social distancing and careful engagement."

Stores also say they have plans if they are forced to close their doors for an extended period of time.

"We have our options open as far as like maybe possibly having a drive up,” Siegel said, “So if you wanted to call in an order and drive up and or if possibly delivery or mailing."

"We've had a few customers buy gift cards that they can use later,” Klaus said.

Co-owner of Tangled Up in Hue, Jamie Kyser, says she is worried about Eau Claire’s small business community as a whole.

“We want our downtown businesses to stay alive so that is at the forefront of our thinking right now.”

