Local software company helps homecare providers during COVID-19 outbreak

A local company is doing its part to help people in the community safely get through COVID-19. SMARTcare Software in Eau Claire is an early stage company hat works with at-home health care workers. The company has created an app to help with COVID-19.

CEO of SMARTcare Software Scott Zielski says when the Coronavirus outbreak started, there was a huge concern from their customers about taking care of patients during this time. The software company built an additional module to their software package that is designed specifically for helping at-home caregivers keep themselves and their patients safe during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 toolset is a simple app, Zielske says, for caregivers to indicate their work status, report exposures to the virus and provide symptom screenings as well as many other functions.

"The apps have alerts in it that if the caregiver shows up at the door of a senior it asks them if they are seeing any of the symptoms that are common with COVID-19, they have to verify that and they have to verify that they are washing their hands," said Zielski.

Zielski says if the patient has any symptoms of COVID-19, the information is sent directly to the homecare providers corporate office to give back an immediate response.

He also says SMARTcare Software is now offering the COVID-19 toolset at no cost to all homecare providers.

