Local soybean farmer weighs in on trade war

A local farmer is sharing how America’s ongoing trade war with China is impacting the industry.

Tony Mellenthin, local farmer and president of the Wisconsin Soybean Association says Wisconsin farmers are being hit hard by the trade war.

Mellenthin Farms in Dunn County farms 7,000 acres of corn and soybeans. It’s a family business that has changed since Tony’s grandparents took it over decades ago. "Right now commodity prices are depressed, milk prices are depressed and its really put a strain on not only cash flow for farmers, balance sheets and just being able to make your loan payments each year," said Mellenthin.

It’s no secret that many Wisconsin farmers are seeing hard times.

Mellenthin says commodity prices began to see challenges in 2013. They eventually evened out before taking a turn again. "When the tariffs were announced, the price of soybeans dropped roughly another 25 percent," he said.

Tony says more needs to be done to protect Wisconsin farmers. "Certainly the administration has come out with two different trade aid packages and we're appreciative of the support but it does not make farmers whole and it does not solve the core issue which is we have burned some supply because we've been shut out of the world’s largest soybean market," said Mellenthin.

However, he says he’s still hopeful things will turn around. "We’re optimistic and hopeful that a trade deal will be made with china but certainly without a trade deal, cutting costs are going to need to be done which is very hard because commodity prices have been low for so long that the majority of costs that could be cut, have been cut," said Mellenthin.

He also says the issue has brought the farming community closer together. Many farmers are working together to help one another during this tough time as a trade deal has yet to be made.