Local sports camp raises money for food bank

On Sunday, the Eau Claire North DECA club and varsity athletes put a fun twist on giving back during the holiday season.

"Today we are hosting a sports camp for kids,” said Eau Claire North DECA member, Jenna Haselwander. “It is a charity event and we're donating all of the money we have to Feed My People Food Bank."

The camp allowed participants to try a variety of sports.

"We have hockey, baseball, softball, tumbling, dance, basketball, volleyball and tennis,” said Eau Claire North DECA member, Ally Klauck.

Those kindergarten through first grade participated in the camp and had the opportunity to learn from some of North's top athletes.

"It is just a really good way to get them out there, especially having north sports leaders to guide them through and just show them things that they maybe never thought they would like,” Klauck said.

Students also said the event helped the get more involved with the community and gain real world experience.

"It's a learning experience for me just getting to know the community and getting donations for the lunches and shirts and setting up where the kids are going to go and what they will be doing,” Haselwander said.

Varsity volleyball player Olivia Laube, says she enjoys interacting with the children.

“It is always kind of interesting because I have never worked with kids this young and it is a lot of fun to see them having fun even though they may not know how to play,” Laube said.

Students say it feels great to be able to educate kids in the community about different sports and help out Feed My People at the same time.

"I love that our community is coming together especially for such a good cause like this. It is just great to know that during the holidays, families are going to get what they need,” said Klauck.

"It's great that we can have this to do it for the kids and do it for a great benefit on behalf of Feed My People,” said Eau Claire North athlete, Jaxon Vance.

Over 100 kids showed up for the sports camp and $1300 was raised for Feed My People Food Bank.

