Local students awarded scholarships from Morrie's

Morrie's Mazda Chippewa Valley is recognizing two local high school seniors for their hard work.

Megan Pekula and Connor Stoik were each awarded a $1,500 check at Morries on Friday. “It means a lot,” Stoik said. “It puts in perspective how hard I have worked to be my best in school and sports.”

“I am honored to be recognized for being dedicated to my sports, academics and volunteering,” Pekula said. The scholarship recognizes student athletes for hard work in the classroom as well as involvement in the community.

General Manager Bill Bertrand says he came up with this idea two years ago to recognize outstanding students.

“It just kind of came to us that this is a way that we could give back and support kids’ education in the Chippewa valley and do something for the greater good," Bertrand said.

Next year, Morrie's will give a scholarship to two more deserving high school seniors from the Chippewa Valley area. Students who are interested can reach out to their school's athletic director for more information.