Local students getting creative with remote learning

Eight weeks ago, Wisconsin schools closed, and won't reopen for the rest of this school year.

Teachers, students and their families had their worlds turned upside down having to transition to remote learning.

And thanks to an innovative learning policy put in place by the Eau Claire Area School District in 2016, one program at a local school is thriving and letting students be creative.

"My teaching partner Andy Brown and I were the first to be approved through that process in 2016 with the ARCTIC Zone,” says Allison McMahon.

McMahon teaches the ARCTIC Zone program at Northstar Middle School, a program that allows students to take a personalized approach to their learning.

"They spend their english, reading, social studies and science time with us and it is all interdisciplinary project based learning,” she says.

And having to learn remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hasn't affected the class that much.

"We were very lucky because we use an online platform every single day called Canvas anyways,” McMahon says. “A lot of our module work is on this digital platform that they use daily."

The classes use projects to teach real world skills that will stick with students long after they leave the classroom.

"We always use passion projects to guide learning, that is where students choose an interest and something they are really ,motivated by and excited about,” McMahon says. "Look around your home, what is something that you've always wanted to do or wanted to try, wanted to learn."

She says since they have been learning from home, her students have gotten very creative.

"We have kids doing gardening projects or cooking projects,” she says. “One group is doing a blacksmithing project, you wouldn't believe the kinds of ideas that come out. We have a couple of students that have played around with creating their own cooking show episodes. Practicing their speaking skills along with their cooking."

Something that makes McMahon proud to be a teacher.

"I'm proud of my students, I'm proud of my co-workers, I'm proud of our community on how we've tackled this together."