Local supporters of President Trump gear up for 2020 election

The 2020 presidential election is just about a year away and campaigning has already begun for both democrats and republicans.

Monday, local supporters of President Trump spent the day preparing for 2020 with the Trump Leadership Victory Initiative training.

Mandi Merritt with the Republican National Committee says Monday’s training is for volunteers and supporters who want to help President Trump and Republicans in the upcoming election.

"Today we're talking about voter registration, about petitioning, about social media, and really about what volunteers can do in their own communities to help elect President Trump,” said Merritt.

Merritt says wining the state of Wisconsin is important for republicans in 2020. The organization is holding trainings like this throughout Wisconsin and across the country. "Our volunteers and supporters make up the bread and butter of our campaign…they're the ones that are really on the ground talking to voters,” said Merritt.

This training session is part of an effort by the Trump Victory Campaign called "Stop the Madness”, which the group says is “a push to hold democrats like Representative Ron Kind accountable for their extreme actions and politically motivated behavior”.

“Voters in this room are fed up with the impeachment inquiry, they want to stop the madness, they want democrats like Ron Kind to get back to work so we're training voters here today to do what they can," said Merritt.

WEAU 13 News reached out to Representative Ron kind for comment but he was not available.

Local democrats are also preparing for the upcoming election. The weekend of November 3rd, The Eau Claire County Democratic Party is hosting its "One Year to Win Weekend of Action". The group says it’s focused on recruiting volunteers and letting voters know why democrats care about them.