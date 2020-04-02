Local teacher turns math into an online cooking class

With all Wisconsin schools closed, one local teacher is finding ways to implement her area of expertise into making healthy and affordable meals. Kristin Pressler is a math coach at Lakeshore Elementary School in Eau Claire and teaches over 400 kids. Pressler is now teaching her students from home.

"I know educators in our school district as well as all over the United States, we are all trying to come up with creative ways to connect with our families and our students."

As a way to teach her students on line, Pressler says she wanted to think of a unique way to keep math in their lives.

"We all have to eat so I was trying to come up with a way where we could fix meals that are inexpensive as well as healthy and that kids could take part in having mathematical conversations with each other as they are cooking together."

The first meal Pressler made was vegetable soup and the cost was under $10. She says she wants the meals to be healthy and affordable, while also enforcing learning in a different setting than the classroom.

"We also want them to learn how to have mathematical conversations with one another because it's neat to take the things we've learned at school and infuse them into our every day living," said Pressler.

It's more than just a math lesson, according to Pressler. She says many families are having to cook more meals at home as well as living off of tight budgets. Pressler says she wants to show her students with financial literacy, how much a meal can cost.

Pressler says the feedback for her online cooking and math class has been nothing but positive.

"We've received some pictures from families sitting around their kitchen table with their soups and so we know the word is getting out there."

