Local teachers create fundraiser to provide free meals for ECASD families

School is now being taught online because of COVID-19, but there is still a big need for food in the Eau Claire Area School District. Local teachers have stepped up by creating a fundraiser with Feed My People Food Bank to help students and families get free meals.

"There is a severe need for food in the Chippewa Valley for families that attend schools here," said South Middle School Teacher Brian Wiltgen.

Wiltgen is one of the many teachers doing their part to help the community get through these uncertain times. Wiltgen says there are many families in the area in need of food, so he and other teachers decided to do something about it by setting up a campaign with Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire.

The fundraiser was organized by the Eau Claire Association of Educators. Wiltgen says the starting goal was $2,500 which would provide over 10,000 meals to families apart of the ECASD.

"We met that goal in under 24 hours. So we decided to set a higher goal of $5,000, said you know that'd be great if we could get enough money for 20,000 meals and we reached that goal in 3 days."

Now the fundraiser has over $12,000 which can provide more than 40,000 meals for students and families in need.

Feed My People Food Bank Communications Specialist Susie Haugley says the funds from the campaign can be used to help the community in other ways as well.

"What you see behind me is just an example of where some of the funds that the ECAE Cares is going, so in addition to weekend kids meal bags that are happening right now, we're also hoping that their funds will also help out families and seniors in the area as well at getting some food."

Haugley says each kids food kit, as the schools call them, has the staples to make an easy meal such as different non-perishables like peanut butter, corn and beans.

"In every single bag that we have, we have enough food for about two breakfasts, two lunches and a couple snacks and it's a good amount of food that a child can put in their backpack and we deliver 2,000 bags every single week in the Eau Claire Area School District," said Haugley.

Wiltgen says he and his fellow teachers are happy they can step up to provide food for families. He says it is going to be a struggle for families to get meals not only now, but also in the summer.

To donate to the ECAE Cares About Our Community fundraiser, click here.

