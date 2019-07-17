Local teen hosts thrift sale to raise funds for St. Jude

A junior from Regis High School has a long summer tradition of giving back to the community. Each year, Anna Allen hosts a huge thrift sale to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Hospital.

She started the fundraising efforts back when she was in sixth grade and has continued her thrift sale since then. Allen says she chose St. Jude because she plans on going to school to become a pediatric doctor in the future.

With a little help from her family and a ton of donations from the community, she is able to raise thousands of dollars each year. In total over the last 5 years she has raised and donated more than $16,000 to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Her sale is made up entirely of donations from the community and there are no price tags on any items, Allen just asks for donations of any size in exchange for the items.

The thrift sale runs Monday July 15 through Friday July 19 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2704 North Lane in Eau Claire.