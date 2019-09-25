Local university hosts career conference to help students with their future

A local university gave their students the opportunity to think about their future job today.

More than 400 employers showed up at UW- Stout today ready to offer jobs and internships to students and students say they appreciate the opportunity.

"I think it is an awesome opportunity,” said UW- Stout senior, Jasmine Baker. “I don't think that students get this opportunity at a lot of universities to network with employers and get your feet in the water in the actual industry."

Organizers say that over two thousand students attended the two day event, and say that their career conference is unique and gives students the opportunity to apply their learning to multiple job fields.

Organizers and alumni say that every student should go to the career conference, regardless of their year in school.

"The great opportunity about the career conference is that students, whether they're freshmen, sophomores, juniors or seniors, have the opportunity to meet face to face with recruiters and often times alumni that are now working at those organizations,” said Career Services Director, Bryan Barts.

"The thing is that students have to remember that we are looking to hire,” said UW- Stout alumni Eric Kuhn. “We want students from Stout because of their technical background, because of their communication skills. They're sought after students so take advantage of the resources that you have available to you."

Many students in attendance were graduating in December, and say they are grateful for the opportunity to find a job before their big day.

The next UW- Stout career conference will be in March.