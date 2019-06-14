Local veteran reflects on Flag Day

Flag Day is celebrated on June 14 every year to remember when Continental Congress approved Betsy Ross' design for the American flag more than 200 years ago. Flag Day is especially meaningful for veterans.

For Vietnam War veteran Gary Nesgooda June 14 is a day of unity.

“I think everyone should understand the American flag stands for everyone,” Nesgooda says.

In 1916 President Woodrow Wilson officially declared Flag Day and for Nesgooda, it's a time to reflect on his service.

“Flag Day represents the U.S. and what we are doing,” he says.

Flag Day is also a reminder that the proper way to get rid of an old flag is to burn it.

The VFW accepts worn and tattered flags in a red and white striped mailbox out front facing Starr Avenue.

“We burn the flags and it's usually early morning even before the sun rises when we burn them,” Nesgooda says.

He says properly disposing of a flag is an easy way to show respect for what it’s worth.

As a member of the honor guard at the VFW celebrated the holiday with a ceremony at Lake Hallie golf course where Chris Kroeze sang the National Anthem.

“It was beautiful,” he says. “There was a well representation of veterans out there.”

Nesgooda says Flag Day allows him to connect with all types of veterans.

“Flag Day is to represent all veterans and to honor them in one way or another.”

Flag Day is celebrated by displaying the flag on all federal government buildings for the week leading up to it according to the white house.

People also celebrate by displaying their own American flags.

Flag Day also falls on the anniversary of the U.S. Army which was founded June 14, 1775.

Flag Day is celebrated on June 14 every year.

