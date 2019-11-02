Local veterans offered free healthcare services at CVTC

The fifth annual "Give a Vet a Smile" started at Chippewa Valley Technical College with just dental care, but has grown to include many services such as haircuts, physical therapy, respiratory therapy and health information.

CVTC students in various programs, as well as local business owners, volunteer their time and services to the veterans.

Organizers, like CVTC Dental Hygiene & Dental Assistant program director Pam Entorf, said for some veterans this is the only care they get all year.

"Almost all the people here have been here at least one before," Entorf said. "For many of this, this is the when they come in to get their oral surgery done, extractions, major work because they are uninsured or retired or on a very fixed income and many have just not been able to afford care."

Entorf says the event started with 64 veterans and this year they had 100 veterans booked. The program is 100% volunteer driven. Entorf says dentists from as far as Luck, Wisconsin came to provide services.