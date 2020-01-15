Local veterinarians to volunteer in Mexico

Veterinarians from a local clinic will soon be traveling to Mexico, helping dogs and cats in need.

The Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital in Eau Claire is sending four vets to Baja as part of a mission trip alongside the Patrons of Animal Welfare (P.A.W.) Clinic.

The P.A.W. Clinic provides low-cost spay and neuter programs for dogs and cats and vaccinations.

The clinic typically runs from November through April. The Oakwood Hills vets will be there January 19-25.

During their week in Baja, the veterinarians will do about ten surgeries a day.

"We are very lucky in this area to have so many vets in this town, but a lot of countries, they don't have a vet that could do surgery or give them medications and the people want it. They want to help their pets. They just don't have the availability that we do and we're pretty lucky with that," said Veterinarian Sarah Mull.

P.A.W. Clinic in Mexico is run entirely by volunteers.

Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital uses donations from the community in order to make the journey, and hopes to make more trips in the future.