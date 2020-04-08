Local volunteers make phone calls to cheer people up

Some people may be feeling lonely if they live alone or are older and stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jackson County Interfaith Caregivers are helping to solve that problem by offering to make daily phone calls to residents.

The phone calls are just conversations about anything they want to talk about that will help them feel like they are not alone amid the stay at home order.

"We had volunteers that were looking for more things to do and we have always offered reassurance calls to people but now with not being able to do in home services, we have kind of ramped that up again,” said Lori Chown of Jackson County Interfaith Caregivers.

Chown says the callers appreciate the help, but the volunteers also get something out of it.

"Both the volunteers and the people receiving the calls are very thankful and appreciative,” she said. “We knew a long time ago that anything the volunteers get to do is as rewarding for them, so they are finding that it is a good distraction for them and the people they're calling are just so appreciative and thankful."

Chown says there are 28 people who they make calls to on a daily basis with about 13 volunteers helping out.

She also says they're offering grocery delivery to those that can't make it to the grocery store.