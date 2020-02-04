Local water park stresses safety

After a recent near-drowning involving a child at a local water park, that water park is reminding parents about the importance of water safety.

Benny Anderson, Resort General Manager at the Metropolis Resort, says recently, a child almost drowned at Chaos Water Park in Eau Claire.

"We had two people in the park who identified themselves as EMTs and our training is to defer to a medical professional so they assisted and they took over in the life saving procedures for it,” Anderson said.

Now, the water park is putting an emphasis on safety and reminding parents to watch their kids.

"You just have to remember that things can happen and they can happen quickly,” Anderson said. “So people working together in this situation, watching other kids when they get away or they are keeping their eye on situations that don't feel quite right."

Anderson says his life guards go through lots of training and he is confident that when they are needed, they will be able to perform their job.

"We train for this once a month with our in-service, but we train for this daily on shifts,” he said. “We have red bags, we have individual situation drills, but nothing prepares anybody including the life guard for that first time real save."

But he says while lifeguards are always on duty when the park is open, they can't always look out for one specific child and says parents need to be watching their kid.

"A lot of people will bring their kids in and they will let them go swim and they will play with their phone and they'll get up to get food or a lot of times trust them with younger kids,” Anderson said. “If that's happening in under a minute if you take your eye off the kid, and we're watching all of these other people to make sure they're not drowning, things can happen quickly and why test the limit."

This is a situation that Anderson says he sees a lot.

"More than once, I've had 5-year-olds watching 2-year-olds with no adult activity and we address those situations as safety minded guards, and managers, and businesses. Keep an eye on your kid, taking your eye off the ball for that in any situation is a scary place for it.”

