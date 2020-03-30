Local wedding professionals offering help to couples

For many couples who are looking to get married, they may dream of a sunny spring wedding. But the COVID-19 pandemic is rolling in rain clouds to dampen those dreams.

In an effort to help brides and grooms affected by the pandemic, a group of local wedding professionals have put together a Facebook group, called Wisconsin Wedding Couples – Pandemic Advice that is full of helpful resources for couples. Rev. Ronnie Roll said that even though some couples are looking to reschedule their perfect days, what matters most is their love.

“I want couples to understand that their love is not going to go away,” Roll said. “If you love each other today, you will love each other tomorrow, next week and if you need to put it off a few more months, it is still going to be okay.”

Roll also said the admins of the Facebook group are all experienced wedding professionals and have offer a vast knowledge of vendors and venues to couples. She said if you are going to reschedule the wedding, call your vendors and venue as soon as possible.

“If you do decide that you want to delay your wedding, please keep in mind that there are other couples now, who weren't planning on getting married during this time frame that are also looking to book their vendors, their venues in the same time you are trying to do it,” she said.

Roll said that courthouses are still issuing marriage licenses, but you should contact your county directly on how to obtain one.

