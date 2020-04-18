Local woman celebrates birthday with a parade

When a family member has a birthday, many people celebrate with cake and a party.

But the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing people to figure out ways to celebrate birthdays differently. Barbara Burr's family found a fun way to celebrate with her. Burr turned 90 years old Saturday and was treated to a parade around her house by her loved ones.

Burr is a mother of nine kids, grandmother of 22 grandchildren, great-grandmother of 37 great-grandchildren and also has one great-great grandchild. Dozens circled the house where Burr lives with her 95-year old husband Gerald, honking their horns and singing happy birthday. She said turning 90 is special, but that she doesn't feel any different than she did when she was 89.

From all of us here at WEAU 13 News: Happy Birthday, Barbara!