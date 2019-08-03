Local woman crosses off last item on "bucket list"

After suffering a heart attack a few months ago, 80-year-old Flo Baumann says she's living on borrowed time and that's why some friends are helping her check another item off her bucket list on Saturday.

Flo got the chance to ride on a Harley Davidson motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

Dave and Ellen Hoffman decided to pay it forward and help Flo's dream come true.

In 2016, Flo zip lined at The Mall of America with Ellen's mother, Peggy.

Peggy passed away three months after that, at age 93, after finishing her bucket list.

“My mom used to get on the bike every summer when she was 93 years old and she loved it,” Ellen said. “I had such a good time with Flo when I took my mom over and her, so it just feels great that we can fill another one of her bucket lists.”

Resident experience Coordinator at Holiday Retirement in Eau Claire, Kim Schiel, says that she is happy to help make wishes come true for residents.

"It's Great any time that you can make a wish come true for a resident,” Schiel said. “They're old, but they're still alive and they have a lot of wishes to fulfill and that's what we hope to do."

Flo says that she had a great time, and says next on her bucket list is learning how to drive a Harley.

“I want to learn how to drive one, but my kids don’t think that is such a good idea, so I’ll have to settle with rides as often as possible,” said Baumann.

Dave and Ellen say they look forward to giving Flo rides as often as they can.

