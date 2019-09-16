Local woman loses husband due to a condition mistaken for the flu

An Eau Claire woman is sharing her story of loss after her husband dealt with what he thought was flu-like symptoms.

It turned out to be a life-threatening condition called Sepsis and for him it was fatal.

Linda Campana's husband, Craig Campana, had been feeling ill and after visiting urgent care the flu was ruled out so he went back home.

“He kept going to the doctor and nothing was getting better,” said Campana.

Another trip to the doctor led to an emergency trip to the hospital.

Campana said things were going fine so she left to pick up her granddaughter from school.

That’s when she said everything changed.

“All of a sudden I get a call from the doctor saying, you need to come here right now,” said Campana.

Just one hour later Craig’s heart stopped and he was put on life support.

“I was numb,” said Campana.

Craig had become septic.

According to the CDC, sepsis is the body's extreme response to an infection. It is a life-threatening medical emergency. Sepsis happens when an infection you already have in your skin, lungs, urinary tract, or somewhere else triggers a chain reaction throughout your body. Without timely treatment, sepsis can rapidly lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death.

Campano said Craig had recent surgery and most likely developed an infection after.

“His organs were starting to shut down and that's why his heart stopped,” said Campano.

Registered Nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Anne Pretaski, says it’s important to keep a close eye on yourself when you have an infection.

“Sometimes it’s starting and you don't realize it and its actually getting worse in the background,” said Pretaski.

Craig's case was very quick and fatal, which Pretaski says is common.

“The sooner you can get in, the better your chance of recovery,” said Pretaski.

Campano is in cheerful spirits remembering the time she was able to spend with her husband.

“We were married 30 years,” said Campano. “Craig was very creative, very personable, very social.”

She has a piece of advice for others.

“When somebody says they have flu-like symptoms or say they don't feel good, I say you get to the doctor now,” said Campano.

