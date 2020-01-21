Local woman marks highs and lows of 2019 in unique way

As we start to take on the year 2020 we are all spending a little time looking back and reflecting on 2019.

One local woman is marking the highs and lows of the past year in a unique way. Throughout 2019, Susan Matthews has been crocheting a blanket. It is a one of a kind piece because this project is entirely dependent on temperature including the warm days, the cold days and every one in between.

Susan Matthews has been crocheting for as long as she can remember. But after moving to Wisconsin a few years ago, a comment from her husband got her thinking about a new project. “After the first winter, his friends said how you did like your first winter in Wisconsin and he said I am totally underwhelmed and he said the same thing two years ago on our second winter,” Susan Matthews said.

So she decided to document their next winter with a temperature blanket. It starts on the first of the year, then reads like a book, with one square for each day.

She recorded the official high and low temperature from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport and marked it in her calendar. Then based on the temperature she would use the correlating color to make the inside of the square represent the low temperature and outside color mark the high temperature for the day. "That's the most beautiful part of this is seeing the fluctuations of temperature from daytime to nighttime or none at all,” Matthews said.

Once it was all laid out in color form she was able to prove to her husband that Wisconsin temperature changes are one of a kind. "I was really tickled that we had days that were cold days, especially since my husband had been underwhelmed because I told him growing up here in northern Wisconsin that 0 was a hot flash and 30 to 40 below was normal in a winter time and he didn't think I was telling the truth,” she said.

Now, her husband could not be happier with the finished product. "I love it, it's beautiful and it's informative,” said Vince Matthews.

All laid out in color, they can now look back on the weather in 2019. "120 degree fluctuation in weather is really quite striking as well,” Matthews added. She says she enjoyed working on this project so much that will be doing a similar one for 2020, except this year recording the precipitation each day.

