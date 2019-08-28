Local woman returns after providing healthcare in the Congo

La Crosse's Erika Olson joined Doctors Without Borders after finishing her infectious disease fellowship last year.

Doctors Without Borders

Olson says Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is an international, non-governmental organization that is medically based.

She spent her time in the Congo working on two different projects and seeing a number of patients.

Olson says she always knew she wanted to help those in need.

"They really have a very strong need for access to healthcare," said Erika Olson, the Medical Activity Manager for HIV and TB. "They probably haven't had a lot of contact with the healthcare system in the past."

During her time in Africa, she encountered many children. One was a ten year old girl.

"She was so thin and she was so weak and I just, I didn't think she was going to do very well," Olson said. "But, after a couple of weeks there was a little bit of roundness in her face and she could smile and sit up and eat. A couple week later, she was up and walking around."

Being in the Congo meant that Olson didn't have as many resources as she was used to. For her, there was a lot to learn from the experience.

"There's a lot of creative problem solving and identifying and using of all resources available that is necessary and learned in that setting," Olson said.

Olson believes that what she witnessed in the Congo is still relevant in Western Wisconsin.

"For people in the La Crosse area, we aren't any strangers to different types of displaced and refugee populations," Olson said. "In the late 70's, we had an influx of a lot of people from Southeast Asia and we're familiar with the struggles that face displaced populations."

Olson will be headed back to the Congo in a few weeks to continue her work with Doctors Without Borders.