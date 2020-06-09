Local woman teams up with grocery store to honor late brother

In January, Linda Schmitt's brother, Tommy Frutiger, passed away unexpectedly.

"He was the kind of guy that could carry on a conversation with anybody, everybody just loved the guy."

And for June Dairy Month, she is giving back to the community on her late brother’s birthday.

"His birthday is Friday and he was the kind of guy that just loved to celebrate his birthday,” Schmitt says. “Being from Augusta, he was born and raised here, and I thought well let's do something for the community down here."

And to honor Tommy's memory, Schmitt teamed up with Lance's fresh market, with locations in Augusta and Osseo.

"We thought, well let's do 100 vouchers for $4 each and instead of limiting it to milk, they can have any dairy product in the store,” she says.

Then, Lance's Fresh Market decided they would double the amount of coupons being given out.

"We're going to give away an additional 100 vouchers worth $4 at both locations, Osseo and Augusta, on top of Linda's 100 vouchers,” said Lance’s Fresh Market Owner Lance Modl.

Schmitt's brother, Danny Frutiger, then added another 200 vouchers making it 400 vouchers that will be given out, an act of kindness Schmitt says Tommy would be proud of.

"He'd be up in heaven smiling down on us,” she says.

And at the end of the day, Schmitt and Modl say it's all about giving back to the community.

"He'd be very proud he could help the community that he was born and raised in,” Schmitt says.

"It feels great to be able to give back to the communities, that is one of the main things we're all about here at Lance's Fresh Market,” Modl says.

The vouchers will be given out Friday June 12 to the first 200 customers at lance's fresh market locations in both Augusta and Osseo starting at 7a.m.