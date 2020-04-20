Local woman uses costumes to lift spirits

For more than a month, COVID-19 has been on the forefront of the minds of people across the country.

In an attempt to help people smile, Kobi Shaw is using her creativity to bring people together.

"I really just started it, just for fun and to create some levity,” Shaw said. “As entertainers, we are comedic jugglers, so we feel that levity is very important and especially we've learned when times are really hard, you need to keep that sense of humor about things.”

Shaw and her husband have been doing comedic juggling since 1996. But the COVID-19 pandemic has forced their shows to be canceled.

“We lost a vast majority of our work,” Shaw said. “This is our down time, so this is where my creative energies have been going.”

Shaw created Costumed Quarantine, a fun, daily Facebook post where she dresses up in one of her many costumes acquired over her years of performing.

“It started as a fun project to be silly and ridiculous,” Shaw said.

Now, the posts have evolved to include a positive message to people.

“I don't even know where or when it started, but kind of these messages started being attached to the costumes, to the theme of the costumes,” she said. “Some of them became tributes to different people, there was a viking warrior that was kind of tribute to healthcare workers out there on the front-lines.”

She said the project is a way for people to forget about the craziness in the world for a while.

“It's just such a silly, ridiculous project. I just feel like I'm out there making a fool of myself, but when I get these messages from people I'm like, 'I guess they do need this lightness in their day, they need something fun.' I love that and they are what keeps me wanting to go on with this.”

