Locally filmed movie releasing in Hollywood Friday

A new movie hitting the screens in Hollywood was shot right here in the Chippewa Valley!

The Lumber Baron is a story about an heir to a failing lumber business as he tries to recover his fortune and hold his family together. It debuts Friday.

Scene & Hurd Productions says they chose to film in the Chippewa Valley area because its one of the richest historical places where lumber barons and lumber jacks used to live.

The movie is showing in Los Angeles and Ontario, as well as locally at Micon's Downtown Cinema in Eau Claire.

The Lumber Baron will play for one will play for one week starting Friday; but if it has good attendance, they'll extend the showings for a few more weeks.

Tickets are available online or at the theater!