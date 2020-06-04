Locals donate to Minneapolis protesters, people in need

An Eau Claire woman is stepping up to help people across the Wisconsin border who are impacted by the protests following the death of George Floyd.

After leading the first George Floyd protest in Eau Claire on Sunday, Jaylin Carlson wanted to do more by helping protesters and people in Minneapolis.

"There's been a lot of people who have been displaced from everything that's going on, whether it was a house that burned down or a business that burnt down or it's just maybe they were homeless to begin with and now the curfews, they're not allowed to be on the streets anymore," said Jaylin Carlson of Eau Claire.

Carlson has been reaching out to people in the Eau Claire area through social media by calling for help with donations of supplies or money. Carlson says she uses the funds to buy more supplies, which she and other volunteers then bring to Minneapolis for people being affected by the protests.

"We've been able to raise over $6,500 in 3 days to be able to buy supplies," said Carlson. "The biggest thing are non-perishable food items and personal care items, hygeine items."

Even if you don't have money to give, volunteers say it's important to do something for our neighbors in need.

"I have friends and family that live there," said Kent Adams of Eau Claire. "We're all in this together and it's just important for us to love each other and take care of each other."

Carlson says people can bring supply donations to the Lismore banquet halls on Jun. 5 and Jun. 6 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm.

She says moving forward, donations can be dropped off on Tuesday through Saturday weeky from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at the Lismore banquet halls.

Carlson also set up a Venmo account called '@ecjusticeleague' for people to donate towards supplies.

