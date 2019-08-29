Locals share experience from science expedition in the Bahamas

Elmwood High School senior Katie Feuker and her science teacher Kristel Boyer are back in Wisconsin. They spent over a week in the Bahamas to work with scientists and track sea turtles in the ocean. The program is a part of the nonprofit JASON Learning.

“One thing that was brought to our attention was taking care of the environment and living sustainably,” Feuker said. “We stayed in a solar powered facility. To try something new, we ate vegan vegetarian for the week.”

Aside from several new adventures, one of the biggest skills they learned was mastering how to catch the animal.

“It was an adrenaline rush,” Feuker added. “Not to brag, I did catch the first turtle.”

“The first time, the turtles are swimming, you dive down, and they just kind of stop swimming,” Boyer said as she described her first time diving in. “You’re so excited, you almost forget to keep holding on to the turtle.”

Katie will now become an advocate for the program. She'll be spending time this fall with elementary school students, teaching them about everything they learned and giving them the some first-hand advice.

“Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone even if it sounds scary, it's probably going to be a lot of fun,” Feuker said.

Boyer adding, this is a program they'll also be following up on this school year.

“We’re a small town, but we have a lot of big opportunities for our students and we’re always looking to bring experiences to our students that are going to help them in the future,” Boyer said.

