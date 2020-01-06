Lockdown, evacuation of Waukesha County Courthouse after security threat

Search operations were underway after a bomb threat was called in to the Waukesha County Courthouse.

Workers at the courthouse and the county administration building have been sent home for the day.

Milwaukee Police units were called in to assist the search, which is expected to take hours.

“We’re going to methodically go through the courthouse and other buildings, so we can go in with the highest degree of confidence (for safety), ” said Sheriff Eric Severson.

A criminal investigation is also ongoing.

The Waukesha County Courthouse was placed on lockdown Monday morning because of what officials are calling a security threat.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow shared the news via his Facebook page around 10 o’clock this morning.

Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department did not release other details at the time.

There is a police presence at the Waukesha County Courthouse.

The courthouse and the administration building have been evacuated.

