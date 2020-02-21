Locust Lane reading teacher wins 2020 Golden Apple

We wrap week three of our Golden Apple Tour with a trip to Locust Lane Elementary to honor a reading teacher who goes out of her way to be a positive influence on her students, whether it's spending time with them in the hallways, going outside with them for recess or being part of her lunch bunch.

"We’re here to honor one of our teachers, isn't that exciting. For the golden apple award for this school year, so what I’d like to do is ask that teacher to come up here right now. Would Mrs. Arneson come up and join me."

Congratulations to reading teacher Wendy Arneson for all her hard work working with the Locust Lane leopards. Arenson says it's a thrill to be recognized by her peers, adding that getting students to read and enjoy it is a total team effort...

"For me, making connections with the kids, and I'm the reading teacher so when I see kids grow in that love of reading, as well as their skills it's a real sense of accomplishment. And especially when that a-ha moment includes really relating to the book, getting excited and wanting to read on their own."

Laura Schlichting, Locust Lane principal says, "she is right there reading with them, and you'll walk into a class room and you see her sitting off in the corner just reading with kids. The level that she cares for students and staff in this building is indescribable. Whatever needs to be done, Wendy is the person to do it and she does it with love and caring and compassion. She is just a very special lady and we're so glad that she is here."

Congrats again to Mrs. Arneson. Wendy and Locust Lane will both receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation to use however they wish.

