La Crosse Logan High School students walkout in protest

Around 40 students walked out of Logan High School in La Crosse Friday afternoon.

The students say they were protesting the racial injustice they've seen at the school.

Protesters say some high school students have been calling their peers a racial slur.

According to the students, they went to the administration regarding the incidents, but don't believe the school is taking their concerns seriously.

"It's just a word, but we do take it to heart and it is offensive and when things aren't being done and we go to the people who are supposed to protect us and look out for us and nothing is being done, that's kind of a slap in the face to us," said Chloe Martin, a Logan High School junior.

The students say they hope their protest raises awareness and they will continue to fight to stop the name calling.