Longfellow Elementary Named Title I School of Recognition

Longfellow Elementary School, in the Eau Claire Area School District, has been named a Title I School of Recognition for the 2019-20 school year by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

The award is given to schools that receive federal Title I funding to provide additional resources and services to economically disadvantaged students. Longfellow earned the award by reaching their goals in test participation and attendance rates. They are one of 107 schools state wide to receive the honor.

"This award is a testament to the hard work

and dedication of our entire school community. Together, we are providing students with the

opportunities they need to be truly successful in their academic careers, long after they move

beyond the elementary level," said Sarah Fisher, Principal of Longfellow Elementary.